Make your own free website on Tripod.com

Hi, sorry this website is late... oops, habit. This is the reborn home of the alt.zines demilitarized zone, the unofficial web counterpart to the newsgroup alt.zines.

The following goodies await you:

archives - some on topic conversations from alt.zines
faq - ninj's shiny new alt.zines faq, updated monthly
how to - how some zine publishers began their zines
publishers index - dan rhatigan's guide to zine publishers' internet addresses
review zines - karl thomsen's regularly-updated list of zines that review zines
tips & tricks - a potluck of zining advice
Nedstat Counter This site is maintained by the Zine Syndicate.
archives | faq | how to | publishers index | regulars | review zines | tips & tricks | vendors