|
Hi, sorry this website is late... oops, habit. This is the reborn home of the alt.zines
demilitarized zone, the unofficial web counterpart to the newsgroup alt.zines.
The following goodies await you:
archives - some on topic conversations from alt.zines
faq - ninj's shiny new alt.zines faq, updated monthly
how to - how some zine publishers began their zines
publishers index - dan rhatigan's guide to zine publishers' internet addresses
review zines - karl thomsen's regularly-updated list of zines that review zines
tips & tricks - a potluck of zining advice
This site is maintained by the Zine Syndicate.