Hi, sorry this website is late... oops, habit. This is the reborn home of the alt.zines demilitarized zone, the unofficial web counterpart to the newsgroup alt.zines.

The following goodies await you:

archives - some on topic conversations from alt.zines

faq - ninj's shiny new alt.zines faq, updated monthly

how to - how some zine publishers began their zines

publishers index - dan rhatigan's guide to zine publishers' internet addresses

review zines - karl thomsen's regularly-updated list of zines that review zines

tips & tricks - a potluck of zining advice



This site is maintained by the Zine Syndicate.